Antalya tourism season extends to November

Antalya tourism season extends to November

ANTALYA
Antalya tourism season extends to November

With temperatures soaring above seasonal norms due to the El Nino phenomenon and global warming, the tourism season in the southern province of Antalya has extended to mid-November this year, as the city witnesses an influx of bookings hailing from Western European countries.

According to data for the first week of September, which witnessed the influx of over 11 million tourists, sector representatives are now striving to surpass the 12 million milestone by the month's end.

Noting that the season will extend until Nov. 15, depending on climate conditions, the sector representative also pointed out that the city will be supported with a series of multifaceted events, such as meetings, sports, and health activities, starting after this date.

Despite some challenges in tourism in Antalya this year - including the halt of the Ukrainian market due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, price increases due to inflation, presidential and parliamentary elections in May, and short-term renting issues - the number of tourist arrivals is surpassing that of the record year of 2019. The city, which hosted over 15.5 million tourists in 2019, aims to break the 2019 record, especially with the increase in reservations since July.

İsmail Çağlar, the general manager of a five-star hotel, pointed out that they did not receive the expected reservations, especially in May and June.

On the other hand, hotels have not faced problems with occupancy in August and September, Çağlar said, adding that despite lower expectations for tourist numbers in October, booking figures are quite promising.

Touching upon a shift in the origin of the tourists, Çağlar said: "Countries where fewer tourists are coming have been replaced by different regions. For instance, Poland and the U.K. market have taken Ukraine's place, and our shortcomings there have been addressed."

Stressing the considerable rise in the number of guests from Middle Eastern countries, Çağlar said that as the expected guests from Russia didn't arrive, this gap was filled by the Middle Eastern tourists.

“The holiday habits and behavior of guests from the Middle East are also different. They mostly spend their time in hotels and are good shoppers. We hear this from our local friends in the region, from taxi drivers to restaurant owners."

Çağlar said that currently, their facilities have an occupancy rate of 70 percent, with some hotels reaching up to 90 percent, adding that with the start of the academic year, the city is now hosting elderly guests.

ARTS & LIFE Worlds oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
LATEST NEWS

  1. World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

    World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

  2. First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

    First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

  3. Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

    Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

  4. Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

    Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

  5. Consumer confidence recovers in September

    Consumer confidence recovers in September
Recommended
Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara

Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara
Ministry expands ban on alcohol, tobacco sales

Ministry expands ban on alcohol, tobacco sales
Istanbul Governors Office asks unregistered Syrians to leave

Istanbul Governor's Office asks unregistered Syrians to leave
Project launched to propagate endangered seeds

Project launched to propagate endangered seeds
Ban on widely used solutions stirs debate

Ban on widely used solutions stirs debate
Ministry allocates 72.5 mln liras to new film projects

Ministry allocates 72.5 mln liras to new film projects
WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behaviour", the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer sentiment improved in September after declining in the previous three months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.