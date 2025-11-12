Antalya poised to shatter all-time British tourist record

ANTALYA

Antalya's steady rise in the British market continues, with expectations that the number of visitors from the United Kingdom will break all-time records by the end of the year.

Known for its beaches, sun and sea as well as its history, gastronomy, ancient sites and health tourism, Antalya hosts a huge number of tourists from various countries alongside its domestic market.

According to Culture and Tourism Ministry data, the city welcomed 2,216,554 foreign tourists last month, setting an all-time October record.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, Antalya hosted 16,308,937 international visitors.

After Russia and Germany, the U.K. sent the most tourists with 1,475,024 arrivals.

The British market, a key contributor to Turkish tourism growth, has seen consistent increases each year.

In 2019, when the first record was set, Antalya saw 719,120 British visitors over 12 months.

The figure rose to 1,318,215 in 2023 and 1,574,167 in 2024.

This year, the goal is to surpass last year's total and achieve a new high in the U.K. market.

Medditerranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Union President Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu told Anadolu Agency that the British market has become a rising trend for Türkiye and Antalya.

Noting the momentum gained since 2019, Kavaloğlu said, "Last year, we exceeded 1.5 million British tourists for the first time. This year, there's further growth. I believe arrivals from the U.K. — including England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland — will keep increasing. The U.K. is the world's fourth-largest source market and currently our third."

He highlighted direct flights from about 20 U.K. cities to Antalya as a major advantage.

Emphasizing that the British lead in early bookings worldwide, Kavaloğlu added, "We'll close this year above last year's British tourist numbers. Based on early reservations, 2026 looks set to exceed this year's figures. Early bookings started first in the U.K."

Professional Hotel Managers Association President Hakan Saatçioğlu noted that British tourists made up 19 percent of Antalya's arrivals in 2019, rising to around 35 percent now.

Pleased with the steady growth, Saatçioğlu said, "We've matched last year's numbers. We're adding to British tourist counts each year. Next year, we expect at least a 5 percent increase in the U.K. market."

He described the season as productive, noting that after a slow start, occupancy rates surged from August onward.

Urging early reservations, Saatçioğlu said, "Those who act early can benefit from 40-45 percent discounts. The domestic market is crucial for us, and we must make the most of it. These deals are advantageous, but discounts will decrease gradually over time."