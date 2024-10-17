Antalya hosts 15 mln foreign tourists already this year

Antalya hosts 15 mln foreign tourists already this year

ANTALYA
Antalya hosts 15 mln foreign tourists already this year

The number of foreign visitors in the touristic southwestern coastal city of Antalya has reached 15 million in 2024 as of October figures, according to a sector representative.

Hakan Saatçioğlu, president of the Turkish Professional Hotel Managers Association (POYD), said at its monthly meeting that the season has been successful for the resort city, as the number of tourists soared 7 percent on an annual basis.

“According to airport statistics in the region, the highest number of visitors came from Russia, at 3.2 million, followed by Germany with 2.7 million, the U.K. with 1.3 million and Poland with 1.1 million,” he said.

Saatçioğlu added that the number of tourists in Antalya could reach the 17 million target by the end of the year.

Tourism makes a significant contribution to the Turkish economy, creating tens of thousands of jobs. It is also one of the country's largest FX-generating industries.

Türkiye aims to host 60 million visitors and generate $60 billion in tourism revenues this year.

According to the latest available official data, the number of foreign tourists visiting the country increased by 10.4 percent in January-August from a year ago to 49.2 million.

The target of drawing 60 million visitors is within reach, but Türkiye may fall short of meeting the $60 billion revenue target, Oya Narin, the president of the Turkish Tourism Investors Association, recently said.

She noted that the tourism industry is likely to show good performance in October and November.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

    Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

  2. Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

    Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

  3. Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

    Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

  4. Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

    Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

  5. Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month

    Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month
Recommended
Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul
Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month

Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month
Expansion in housing market continues in September

Expansion in housing market continues in September
China to almost double support for unfinished housing projects

China to almost double support for unfinished housing projects
$41 bln in World Banks climate funds unaccounted for: Oxfam

$41 bln in World Bank's climate funds unaccounted for: Oxfam
Lower rates, surging stock market fail to ignite US IPOs

Lower rates, surging stock market fail to ignite US IPOs
Amazon betting on nuclear power to fuel its AI ambitions

Amazon betting on nuclear power to fuel its AI ambitions
WORLD Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies Thursday Ukraine must be in a position of strength before any peace talks with Russia, as he presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defence chiefs in Brussels.

ECONOMY Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum commenced in Istanbul on Thursday, featuring high-level officials from Türkiye and Arab countries.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿