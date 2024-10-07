Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off

ANTALYA

The 61st International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival kicked off on Oct. 5 with its traditional parade and a red-carpet event featuring prominent figures from the movies and TV.

The festival in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, which was first held in 1963, is one of Türkiye’s most renowned film events.

As part of the festival organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, several celebrities, including Salih Güney, Cihat Tamer, Şahnaz Çakıralp, Burak Serdar Şanal and Mehmet Özgür, participated in the parade.

The artists greeted the public in open-top cars, took photos with their fans and tossed carnations. Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek also took part in the parade.

Additionally, mascots of legendary artists such as Adile Naşit, Sadri Alışık, Kemal Sunal, Filiz Akın, Ayhan Işık, and Tarık Akan waved to the crowd.

The parade started in front of the Glass Pyramid Exhibition and Convention Center and passed through 100. Yıl Boulevard, Güllük Avenue, Cumhuriyet Square and Işıklar Avenue, ending at the entrance to Karaalioğlu Park. The parade attracted many citizens, causing crowding along the streets and avenues.

After the parade, the famous figures of the cinema and television world posed as they walked down the red carpet in front of the Cam Pyramid Exhibition and Convention Center.

Erdal Özyağcılar, Selçuk Yöntem, Şerif Sezer, Müjdat Gezen and Işıl Yücesoy were honored with lifetime achievement awards at the ceremony, while Aras Bulut İynemli and Farah Zeynep Abdullah received achievement awards.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, actor Menderes Samancılar praised the festival as a vital part of the film industry. “It’s our duty to keep it alive under any circumstances. Artists must support it as the people of Antalya do,” he said.

Actor Mehmet Aslantuğ highlighted the rarity of long-standing film festivals worldwide. “Maintaining such a tradition requires immense effort,” he noted.

The festival's jury president, Ferzan Özpetek, mentioned that he had tired the jury members a bit, adding, "Hopefully, new directors and new talents will emerge from here."

Jury member İlker Kaleli shared that all the jury members were very excited and said there was a very interesting selection at the festival.

Emphasizing that art never accepts oppression, Kaleli said, “We will experience a truly deserved festival here in our beautiful city of Antalya, free from any influence."

This year, 12 films will compete in the festival’s National Feature Film Competition, 10 will compete in the Short Film Competition and eight will compete in the Documentary Competition. The festival will conclude with an award and closing ceremony on Oct. 12.