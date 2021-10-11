Antalya Film Festival ends with award ceremony

ANTALYA

The International Antalya Film Festival handed out the Golden Orange Awards for the 58th time in a ceremony held at Antalya Sports Hall.

Organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality under the leadership of Mayor Muhittin Böcek, the film festival came to an end with the closing gala and the traditional award ceremony on Oct. 9.

Speaking at the opening of the event hosted by Şevval Sam and Yekta Kopan, Böcek reminded the massive forest fire that ravaged the Mediterranean coasts, especially Antalya, this summer.

Indicating that a commemorative forest was created and the first saplings were planted in line with the festival, Böcek said the organization gave strength and hope to both the residents and the city.

“The festival and cinema once again illuminated Antalya and our country,” he added.

The jury for the National Feature Film Competition, composed of Emin Alper, Ahmet Sesigürgil, Ayfer Tunç, Gaye Su Akyol, Hazal Kaya, Muhammet Uzuner and Senem Tüzen, chose Ferit Karahan’s “Okul Tıraşı” (Brother’s Keeper) as the winner of the 58th International Antalya Film Festival.

The Turkish production won three Golden Oranges in total, including the Best Screenplay and Film Editing awards.

“I dedicate this award to all COVID-19 victims, especially my father, who was affected by the pandemic and lost his life,” Karahan said, while receiving his award from Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Tarhan Karagöz won the Best Actor Award for his role in the movie “Kafes” (Cage), and Nihal Yalçın won the Best Actress Award for her role in the movie “Zuhal.”

During his acceptance speech, Karagöz thanked the jury members who deemed him worthy of the award, expressing that he actually did not expect to receive the award.

Actress Nihal Yalçın, who received an award for best actress, also thanked her team for their support.

“This award was very valuable. It was a pleasure to be rewarded for my work. I am very happy to be able to do my job and be rewarded,” Yalçın said.

The Best Director Award was given to Tayfun Pirselimoğlu for his movie “Kerr.”

In the international feature film category, the Best International Film Award was given to Clara Roquet for the film “Libertad” and the Best Director Award was given to Paz Fabrega for the film “Aurora.”

Claudia Grob received the Best Actress Award for the movie “La Mif”, and Finnish actor Petri Poikolainen received the Best Actor Award for the movie “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic.”

This year at the festival, movie screenings were held only in open-air cinemas with limited participation due to social distancing rules.