Antalya draws record number of foreign tourists

Antalya draws record number of foreign tourists

ANTALYA
Antalya draws record number of foreign tourists

The number of foreign tourists visiting the Turkish Mediterranean resort of Antalya surged by 45 percent in March from a year ago to reach a record 505,000.

In the first three months of 2024, the popular holiday destination welcomed more than 1 million visitors, also marking a first-quarter all-time high.

Foreign tourist arrivals in the city increased by 25.6 percent compared with the January-March period of last year.

Germans topped the list of international vacationers, followed by Russians and Britons in the first three months of 2024.

According to the latest official data, the number of German tourists visiting the city rose by a record 65 percent year-on-year to nearly 280,000 people. Germans accounted for some 33 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye in the first quarter.

There was a 19.4 percent decline in vacationers from Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine, affecting tourist inflows from the country.

From January to March, around 172,000 Russians visited Antalya, corresponding to 20 percent of all foreign tourists, showed the data.

For years, Russians were at the top of the foreign visitors list until now.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Türkiye, headed by Firuz Bağlıkaya, the president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, visited Moscow to offer condolences over the deadly terrorist attack that took place on March 22.

They visited the Crocus City Hall and laid flowers in memory of the victims of the attack.

Russia is of the largest markets for the Turkish tourism industry. Last year, 6.3 million Russians visited Türkiye, which marked a 21 percent increase from 2022.

Antalya has long been a favorite holiday destination for Russians, and after the war broke out, many Russians and Ukrainians relocated to the southern city.

The latest data also showed that the popular resort welcomed some 125,000 tourists from the U.K. in the first three months of 2024, up 40 percent year-on-year.

Strong inflow of holidaymakers from Poland continued. Tourist arrivals from the country leaped 43 percent in the January-March period from a year ago to around 35,000. In 2023, for the first time, over 1 million Polish tourists visited Antalya.

Despite the ongoing war, the number of Ukrainians rose 48 percent to 17,000, while tourist arrivals from Iran soared 73 percent to some 31,000.

More than 13,000 Dutch tourists visited Antalya in the first quarter of 2024, pointing to a 38 percent increase from a year ago.

Türkiye aims to welcome a total of 60 million tourists and generate $60 billion in tourism revenues in 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

    Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

  2. Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

    Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

  3. Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

    Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

  4. UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

    UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

  5. Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

    Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members
Recommended
Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek
Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit

Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit
McDonalds to acquire franchised stores in Israel

McDonald's to acquire franchised stores in Israel
Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran

Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran
Some 27 Turkish billionaires enter Forbes’ list

Some 27 Turkish billionaires enter Forbes’ list
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy
WORLD Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine said Friday it had destroyed at least six Russian military planes at an airbase in the southern Rostov region in a barrage of overnight drone attacks.

ECONOMY Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Türkiye’s current account deficit this year will be significantly lower than the initially forecast, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿