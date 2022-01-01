Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program

ANTALYA

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will open its curtains with a rich program in the first month of 2022. Rehearsals continue in Antalya DOB, which will greet the audience with a total of 12 performances, including opera, musicals, ballet and concert.

The New Year Concert, during which famous arias from popular operas and operettas will be performed, will be held on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center. Conductor Hakan Kalkan will lead the orchestra in the concert where the DOB soloists, orchestra, choir and ballet artists will take the stage.

The Cello Stars concert, in which works by world-famous composers will be performed, will be presented to art lovers on Jan. 6 at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center, too.

DOB will stage Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” opera, one of the masterpieces of Italian comic opera with its fascinating melodies, fine and entertaining music, on Jan. 8. In the piece, staged by Haldun Özörten, the Antalya DOB orchestra will be conducted by Zdravko Georgiev Lazarov and Antalya DOB choir conductor Mahir Seyrek.

On Jan. 13 and 15, DOB will also perform Shakespeare’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet,” composed by Tchaikovsky and musically arranged by Tolga Taviş with the libretto and choreography prepared by Volkan Ersoy and Armağan Davran.

The premiere of the musical “Bloody Mary,” composed by Cem İdiz and directed by Haldun Özörten, will be on Jan. 22. The piece will be staged again on Jan. 25.

The “Pandemic” ballet, featuring the difficult time the medical staff experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be staged on Jan. 27, 29 and 30.

Antalya DOB will continue its concerts at the Antalya Museum, organized in cooperation with the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, on Jan. 28.