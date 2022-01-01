Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program

  • January 01 2022 07:00:00

Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program

ANTALYA
Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will open its curtains with a rich program in the first month of 2022. Rehearsals continue in Antalya DOB, which will greet the audience with a total of 12 performances, including opera, musicals, ballet and concert.

The New Year Concert, during which famous arias from popular operas and operettas will be performed, will be held on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center. Conductor Hakan Kalkan will lead the orchestra in the concert where the DOB soloists, orchestra, choir and ballet artists will take the stage.

The Cello Stars concert, in which works by world-famous composers will be performed, will be presented to art lovers on Jan. 6 at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center, too.

DOB will stage Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” opera, one of the masterpieces of Italian comic opera with its fascinating melodies, fine and entertaining music, on Jan. 8. In the piece, staged by Haldun Özörten, the Antalya DOB orchestra will be conducted by Zdravko Georgiev Lazarov and Antalya DOB choir conductor Mahir Seyrek.

On Jan. 13 and 15, DOB will also perform Shakespeare’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet,” composed by Tchaikovsky and musically arranged by Tolga Taviş with the libretto and choreography prepared by Volkan Ersoy and Armağan Davran.

The premiere of the musical “Bloody Mary,” composed by Cem İdiz and directed by Haldun Özörten, will be on Jan. 22. The piece will be staged again on Jan. 25.

The “Pandemic” ballet, featuring the difficult time the medical staff experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be staged on Jan. 27, 29 and 30.

Antalya DOB will continue its concerts at the Antalya Museum, organized in cooperation with the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, on Jan. 28.

Turkey,

TURKEY Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues

Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

    Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

  3. Turkey welcomes New Year with events

    Turkey welcomes New Year with events

  4. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

  5. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair
Recommended
Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo

Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo
Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy

Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy
Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums
Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold

Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold
A fan of black coffee, dark chocolate It’s in your genes

A fan of black coffee, dark chocolate? It’s in your genes
2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise
WORLD North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported on Jan. 1. 
ECONOMY Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.