Antakya’s ancient structures under quake resilience study

HATAY

A collaborative research initiative is underway in Antakya, the capital district of the southern city of Hatay, to assess the earthquake resilience of ancient structures following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country’s south on Feb 6., 2023.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBİTAK) research project features researchers from Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), Oxford University and Dokuz Eylül University.

Initial assessments conducted after the twin earthquakes revealed that many ancient structures in Antakya largely remained intact, suffering only minor damage.

However, a significant number of historical masonry buildings, including mosques, churches and public structures in and around the city center, sustained severe damage or collapsed.

The research team has completed two field studies thus far, identifying weak wall-to-wall connections as a primary cause of such major damage in masonry structures.

Moreover, the team discovered that the mortar used in historical buildings significantly deteriorated over time, losing its cohesive features and weakening the overall stability of the structures.

Building on these observations, researchers currently seek to conduct in-depth analyses of the materials and construction techniques used in ancient structures. The ultimate objective includes applying these findings to modern masonry buildings and enhancing their earthquake resilience.

While academics examine the structural resilience of Antakya’s ancient structures, international organizations are also stepping in to engage in endeavors, as a delegation from a European NGO has visited quake-damaged Greek Orthodox Church of St. Georgios in Hatay’s Altınözü district to assess damage and discuss restoration efforts.

During their visit, the 16-member team from the Europa Nostra and the European Investment Bank Institute documented the condition of the church and its surroundings, capturing photographs and gathering data for restoration efforts.