Another suspect of Istanbul bomb attack caught in Bulgaria

Another suspect of Istanbul bomb attack caught in Bulgaria

ISTANBUL
Another suspect of Istanbul bomb attack caught in Bulgaria

A PKK member who helped Bilal Hassan escape abroad, one of the suspects of the terror attack on Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue last November, which claimed the lives of six people and wounded several dozen, has been caught in Bulgaria.

According to the examination of the records and the statements of the detainees, the perpetrator of the bomb attack, Ahlam Albashir, made reconnaissance of the avenue on three separate days with a pirate taxi driven by a man named Bilal Hassan and a member of the organization with whom she had come from Syria with before the attack.

Hazni Göl, who helped Hassan escape abroad, was detained at the Kapıkule border gate after being handed over by the Bulgarian police.

After he was caught in the hotel he was staying in in Svilengrad, police found out that he was wanted for eight different crimes, including murder, and that he was a PKK member.

A couple, a mother and child and a father and child were killed in the Nov. 13, 2022, explosion.

Police arrested Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian woman also linked to the PKK, who had placed the bomb and left the scene. Within days, many PKK members connected with Albashir were detained.

The deadly attack originated from the Manbij region in northern Syria, which the government considers a major source of the PKK/YPG, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said earlier.

Following the arrests, the Turkish army conducted a massive air campaign on PKK targets in northern Iraq and northern Syria. At the end of November, Ankara announced that a cross-border land operation will be conducted on the west of the Euphrates.

bombing,

ARTS & LIFE Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
LATEST NEWS

  1. Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

    Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

  2. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

    Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

  3. Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

    Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

  4. Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

    Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

  5. Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank

    Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank
Recommended
Milk production slowdown due to rise in production costs

Milk production slowdown due to rise in production costs
Parents want private schools’ fee hike to be audited

Parents want private schools’ fee hike to be audited
Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou

Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou
Ankara, EU Commission meet to discuss ‘waste’

Ankara, EU Commission meet to discuss ‘waste’
More migrants to return to a more stable Syria: Erdoğan

More migrants to return to a more stable Syria: Erdoğan
Court frees medic jailed over chemical arms probe

Court frees medic jailed over chemical arms probe
WORLD Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker neutralized

Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker 'neutralized'

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

ECONOMY Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $3.67 billion in November 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.