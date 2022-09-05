Another senior PKK member killed in northern Iraq by MİT

ANKARA
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized another senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, Demirören News Agency has reported.

“Bedirhan Abi, codenamed ‘Darav Gevda’ has been killed in Sinjar,” the agency wrote on Sept. 4.

Abi was said to be the terrorist organization’s local responsible leader.
According to the agency, MİT firstly detected Abi’s presence in Sinjar, and as local agents confirmed the house he was living in, the operation began.

Abi, who was a Turkish citizen, was neutralized in a secret operation, the agency said, without giving any further detail about how and when the operation was held.

Joining the PKK in 2011 in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Şırnak, Abi first joined the terrorists in the border province of Hakkari and then moved into northern Iraq.

“The MİT has neutralized another PKK member on the field,” said Arda Erdoğan, the reporter of the national broadcaster CNN Türk, pointing out the importance of the province the operation was conducted.

“Sinjar has critical importance because it is in a strategical region which the terrorists use to deliver weaponry, armament from northern Iraq to northern Syria,” he said.

When asked when Abi was added to MİT’s list, Erdoğan said, “Recently.”

“Abi was added to MİT’s list of targets as he was involved in some attacks in which many Turkish soldiers became martyrs. Following meticulous work, he was neutralized.”

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

WORLD Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia
