Another influencer couple's assets seized

ISTANBUL

Amid the growing scrutiny of the business practices of social media influencers, the provincial prosecutor's office has seized the assets of Neslim Güngen and her husband, İnanç Güngen, the owners of a chain of beauty salons, following an investigation.

Scrutiny over social media influencers tightened after the case of Dilan Polat and Engin Polat, a couple alleged to have been involved in malpractices in the beauty sector, including money laundering and tax evasion.

According to local media, the prosecutor's office started an investigation on Dec. 5 against the Güngen couple and seized their assets for precautionary purposes.

Meanwhile, the trustee appointed by the court to the companies of the Polat couple - arrested on the charges of "Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime, opposition to the Tax Procedure Law and the Law on Betting and Games of Chance in Football and Other Sports Competitions" and had their assets seized - decided to tow the luxury vehicles of the Polat couple in the trustee parking lot to the parking lot of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund.

It is reported that the trustees made the decision to avoid paying parking fees for luxury vehicles.

A comprehensive report prepared by the Financial Crimes Investigation Commission and attached to the investigation file suggested that Dilan Polat used false documents to reduce her tax base and intended to under-declare income from online sales.

The report also found that the company "Rise and Shine Cosmetics," owned by Dilan Polat, contributed to the creation of false documents, particularly in connection with a supplier from whom a significant purchase of goods worth 225,743,000 Turkish Liras (then $7.1 million) was deemed fictitious.

Thirteen people, with whom the Polat couple had close ties, including first-degree relatives, also became the subject of investigation, and their assets were also seized.

Since the first reports concerning the investigation of the popular couple’s assets and business, the case has been widely followed by the media and public.