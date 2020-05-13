Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

  • May 13 2020 09:49:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.

"Our employee who tested positive was taken into home isolation and started medication," Fenerbahçe said in a statement on its website.

The Istanbul club stated that it tested every person in the training facility including players on May 11.

Fenerbahçe said that two club employees are now suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Last week, an employee for the club tested positive, forcing the team to cancel training on May 8.

Fenerbahçe added that the club will inform the public if there is a new update.

