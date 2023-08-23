Annual growth in agriculture input costs slows

Annual growth in agriculture input costs slows

ANKARA
Annual growth in agriculture input costs slows

The downward trend in the annual increase in the costs in the agriculture sector continued in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The agricultural input price index rose by 27.7 percent in June from a year ago, easing from the 33.2 percent year-on-year rise recorded in the previous month.

The annual pace of growth in the price index has been declining steadily since October 2022. The annual increase was recorded as high as 135 percent in September last year.

The data TÜİK released on Aug. 22 showed that the index, however, advanced 3.46 percent in June from the previous month, accelerating from the monthly increase of 0.26 percent registered in May.

Energy costs rose 8.9 percent month-on-month but declined 13 percent from June last year.

Veterinary expenditures were up 9.4 percent compared with May, while the cost of maintenance of materials grew 7.7 percent monthly.

The price indices for animal feed and fertilizers rose by 2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The headline input price index has risen 13.8 percent since December 2022.

The latest inflation data showed that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 7.7 percent for an annualized increase of 60.7 percent in July, when the annual inflation rate picked up from 38.2 percent in June to 47.8 percent in July.

output,

TÜRKIYE Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

    Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

  2. Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

    Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

  3. At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

    At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

  4. Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

    Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

  5. India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown

    India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown
Recommended
Demand weakening in retail sector: Association

Demand weakening in retail sector: Association
Ministry launches major food inspection campaign

Ministry launches major food inspection campaign
Firms unhappy with fees online marketplaces charge

Firms unhappy with fees online marketplaces charge
AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study
Profits, revenues sink at mining giant BHP

Profits, revenues sink at mining giant BHP
In some parts of Istanbul, luxury home rents spiraling out of control

In some parts of Istanbul, luxury home rents spiraling out of control
WORLD At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said Tuesday, with the FBI seeking family members' help in identifying the remains of the dead.

ECONOMY AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

Artificial Intelligence is more likely to augment jobs than to destroy them, a U.N. study has indicated, at a time of growing anxiety over the potential impact of the technology.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.