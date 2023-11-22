Erdoğan welcomes humanitarian pause, repeats calls for lasting peace

In an address to the virtual summit of the G20 leaders on Nov. 22, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has welcomed the deal between the two warring sides.

“The announcement of a four-day humanitarian pause and the agreement on the exchange of hostages and detainees, albeit in a limited number, is a positive development. I hope this step will result in a permanent ceasefire, which is our main focus and we expect it to be established as soon as possible, ultimately leading to peace,” Erdoğan stated.

Reiterating that recent events have once again shown in fact the only way to bring an end to such conflicts is the establishment of an independent Palestinian State based on 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital, Erdoğan said “In this regard, I urge you to take the initiative for the establishment of a two-state solution. As Türkiye, we are ready to assume responsibility in the new security architecture, including guarantorship, alongside other countries.”

Ankara welcomes the pause

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has also welcomed the humanitarian pause Israel and Hamas have agreed and wished that this deal will help permanently end the current conflict in the Middle East.

“The agreement between the parties to declare a four-day humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been attacking for more than six weeks, is a positive development to prevent more bloodshed,” read a written statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Nov. 22.

Israel and Hamas agreed a four-day humanitarian pause in return for an exchange of hostages and detainees following intense negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

“We expect full compliance with the agreement, which includes the release of some of the hostages and detainees and the increase in the amount of humanitarian aid allowed to enter Gaza,” stressed the ministry.

“We hope that the humanitarian pause will help permanently end the current conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution. We also appreciate Qatar’s efforts to reach this agreement,” it added.

Türkiye has been in close contact with Qatar since the efforts for the declaration of a humanitarian pause started.