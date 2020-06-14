Ankara theaters to become online

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Theaters will open the 2020 season online due to the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a written statement, Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s “A Marriage Proposal” will be premiered online today at 11 a.m.

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Theaters, which plan to bring together the audience with well-known writers’ works during the season, will also present Chekhov’s “On the Injurious Effects of Tobacco” on June 17 at 11 a.m. and Bilgesu Erenus’ play “Misafir” (Guest) on June 19 at 11.m. The plays will be repeated during the day for those who would miss them.

The plays will be watched on the theater’s YouTube channel and ABB TV (ankara.com.tr).

Turgut Özakman’s play “Ocak,” the rehearsals of which still continue, will be shown online in the coming days.

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Theaters team is working hard with a huge staff and directors Gamze Karababa, Neşe Karadaş Erdil and Erdal Ozan Metin, also plan to perform the plays in open-air environments.

Stating that they prepared the projects in accordance with the pandemic process rules, the general art director, Aylin Dinç, said, “Our plays will meet the audience on the internet. Then we plan to play in parks and open spaces. We also have a truck stage project. We will meet the people of Ankara with new projects and plays.”

