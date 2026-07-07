Ankara next in Türkiye’s 5G smart road network

Ankara next in Türkiye’s 5G smart road network

ANKARA
Ankara next in Türkiye’s 5G smart road network

 

Türkiye is preparing to expand its 5G-enabled smart road infrastructure to the capital as part of its efforts to advance connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced.

The ministry aims to build a new Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) Test and Application Corridor on the Ankara Ring Motorway, drawing on experience gained from Türkiye’s first such corridor between Hasdal and Istanbul Airport.

The existing 40-kilometer route serves as a testing ground for intelligent transport technologies, where vehicles, roadside units and traffic control centers exchange real-time data over a 5G communication network. According to Uraloğlu, the pilot project has provided valuable operational experience that will guide the rollout of future smart transport infrastructure.

The Ankara project, currently in the planning phase, is expected to expand testing and deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies over a broader road network. It will integrate intelligent transport infrastructure with advanced communication systems, supporting the development of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-center communication technologies and improving road safety, travel efficiency and driving comfort.

Uraloğlu also noted that the country’s highway network is already monitored in real time through Intelligent Transport Systems centers, facilities that oversee a range of technologies, including traffic signaling, variable message signs, weather monitoring stations, camera surveillance, vehicle detection systems, incident detection, electronic toll collection and tunnel control systems.

To support the nationwide expansion of smart transport systems, Türkiye also plans to extend its highway fiber-optic network to more than 20,000 kilometers. Of the targeted 20,141 kilometers, 7,931 kilometers have been completed, while construction and planning continue on the remaining 12,210 kilometers, according to the minister.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() West Bank arts festival kicks off for first time since Gaza war

West Bank arts festival kicks off for first time since Gaza war
LATEST NEWS

  1. West Bank arts festival kicks off for first time since Gaza war

    West Bank arts festival kicks off for first time since Gaza war

  2. AI actress Tilly Norwood to star in feature film

    AI actress Tilly Norwood to star in feature film

  3. NASCAR uses youngest drivers for Rolling Stones collaboration

    NASCAR uses youngest drivers for Rolling Stones collaboration

  4. Tunceli Museum nominated for DASA

    Tunceli Museum nominated for DASA

  5. Sümela Monastery draws over 2 mln visitors in five years

    Sümela Monastery draws over 2 mln visitors in five years
Recommended
Demostrators take to Bodrum beach amid surge in private beach fees

Demostrators take to Bodrum beach amid surge in private beach fees
Winter rains delayed Türkiye’s wildfire season but expert warns risk persists

Winter rains delayed Türkiye’s wildfire season but expert warns risk persists
Türkiye opens historic NATO film archive to public

Türkiye opens historic NATO film archive to public
Authorities eye lower bread prices with large-scale bakeries

Authorities eye lower bread prices with large-scale bakeries
Erdoğan holds NATO summit talks with leaders

Erdoğan holds NATO summit talks with leaders
Fidan attends NATO ministerial meetings in Ankara

Fidan attends NATO ministerial meetings in Ankara
NATO allies to begin key talks at Ankara summit

NATO allies to begin key talks at Ankara summit
WORLD US strikes Iran after Hormuz attacks, Tehran threatens response

US strikes Iran after Hormuz attacks, Tehran threatens response

U.S. forces launched strikes on Iran on July 7 after three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military said, sharply escalating a confrontation that has already shaken efforts to end the Middle East war.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Canada launch free trade talks

Türkiye, Canada launch free trade talks

Türkiye and Canada have formally launched negotiations on a free trade agreement aimed at deepening economic ties, according to a joint statement.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿