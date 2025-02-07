Ankara mayor avoids discussing CHP primaries for presidential race

ANKARA

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş has repeated his negative stance over holding primaries for the selection of the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate for the next presidential polls, urging the main opposition to stick with the “real agenda” of the country.

“As much as I can, I want to pull Türkiye to its real agenda. I call on our CHP mayors to lend support to our people. Our agenda is certain. I am not in favor of discussing any other thing,” Yavaş told reporters at a press conference on Feb. 7.

His statement comes days before the CHP’s party assembly will gather and set the road map for holding primary elections to select the main opposition’s presidential candidate for the next presidential polls.

Yavaş and İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu are considered to be the CHP’s top two contenders for the presidential race. Unlike Yavaş, İmamoğlu supports holding primaries as early as possible.

Many CHP officials also back the idea after prosecutors opened investigations against İmamoğlu. Selecting İmamoğlu as the candidate will protect him from further legal prosecutions and sentencing, the party officials believe.

On a question about primaries, Yavaş said “I reply: I will stand with our pensioners and minimum wage earners until the end.”

The Ankara mayor said he believes that forcing the CHP to discuss its presidential candidate is a "plot by the government" and called on his party fellows not to "fall into this trap."

The party assembly will meet on Feb. 10 under the leadership of CHP Chairman Özgür Özel. The members are expected to set the road map as well as the criteria for potential candidates to enter the primaries. Özel is expected to meet İmamoğlu and Yavaş before the party assembly talks.