Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

ANKARA

Ankara's local health authorities have refuted claims that two hospitals in the capital have initiated Türkiye’s first mpox quarantine.

The private broadcaster Sözcü TV reported that an individual brought to Ankara Etlik City Hospital was quarantined under suspicion of mpox.

While diagnostic evaluations for the disease are ongoing, the channel further alleged that three individuals suspected of having mpox were also placed under quarantine at Bilkent City Hospital on Aug. 21.

In a written statement released on Aug. 22, the Provincial Health Directorate asserted that no patients are currently under quarantine in any healthcare facility in the city.

The statement denounced such claims as "baseless information" aimed at "fomenting unnecessary panic."

The directorate emphasized that all information regarding mpox is being disseminated "frequently and transparently" by the Health Ministry and Minister Kemal Memişoğlu.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the press members, the minister reiterated that there are no mpox cases in Türkiye, stating that no additional precautions are required.

The minister also expressed his belief that mpox is unlikely to trigger a pandemic akin to COVID-19. Memişoğlu earlier said a scientific committee has been established within the ministry to address the virus.

Mpox cases and deaths are surging in Africa, where outbreaks have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda since July.

The World Health Organization has declared a global public health emergency over the new variant of mpox, urging manufacturers to ramp up the production of vaccines.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported on Aug. 21 that while the risk of mpox virus remains low in Europe, there could be an increase in imported cases.