Ankara Film Festival to kick off in November

  • January 25 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
The Ankara International Film Festival, sponsored by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will commence in the capital Ankara in November this year, festival organizers said on Jan. 23.

The 32nd Ankara International Film Festival will be held on Nov. 4-12 at the Kızılay Büyülü Fener Movie Theater and will feature masterpieces as well as new productions from the Turkish and global film industry, according to a statement by the World Mass Communication Research Association.

This year’s festival poster will be selected as a result of the competition to be held with an open call to students and artists to design the poster.

While the festival continues to bring moviegoers and filmmakers together in the same halls and foyers, it will continue to support new film creators this year as well.

The “National Competitions” section of the festival will host Ankara premiers of films produced in 2020-2021, which will compete in the “feature films,” “documentaries” and “short films” categories, respectively.

The World Cinema will show new and classic films, along with the ones that received awards from important festivals of the year.

Submissions to compete in the festival can be made via filmfestankara.org.tr from March 1 onwards. For updates on the festival, visit the website as well as the festival’s social media accounts.

Turkey,

