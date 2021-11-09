Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement

  • November 09 2021 13:11:00

Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement

ANKARA
Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement

Turkey’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum confirmed on Nov. 8 that preparation for an environmental cooperation agreement between Turkey and Tajikistan is close to being finalized.

During his visit to the 26th U.N. Climate Conference (COP26), Kurum discussed zero waste and environmental projects with Bahodur Sheralizoda, chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection of the Tajik government on Nov. 8.

Kurum stressed the significance of bilateral cooperation in trade, education, culture, agriculture, security and defense with Tajikistan, which he called “an old friend and an important partner in Central Asia.”

This cooperation will also extend to advancing both countries’ green transformation within the scope of COP26 to limit climate change.

Sheralizoda noted that Tajikistan’s president, Emomali Rahmon, proposed to the U.N. to declare the year 2025 “the International Year for the Preservation of Glaciers” and suggested setting a specific date for ‘World Glacier Preservation Day.”

Tajikistan is the leader in the number of glaciers in Central Asia, with more than 8,000 glaciers, 19 of which are large and involved in feeding the main rivers of the country.

glasgow,

ECONOMY Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  2. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  3. Those who were silent on Karabakh occupation responsible for tragedies: Erdoğan

    Those who were silent on Karabakh occupation responsible for tragedies: Erdoğan

  4. Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more

    Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more

  5. Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

    Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills
Recommended
Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan
Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills
Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry
Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line
Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios
EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing

EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing
WORLD Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists phones

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

Security researchers disclosed on Nov. 8 that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism.

ECONOMY Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that preparations for the second and third nuclear power plants of Turkey would begin after the Akkuyu Power Plant in the country’s south is completed.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.