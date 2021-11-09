Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement

ANKARA

Turkey’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum confirmed on Nov. 8 that preparation for an environmental cooperation agreement between Turkey and Tajikistan is close to being finalized.

During his visit to the 26th U.N. Climate Conference (COP26), Kurum discussed zero waste and environmental projects with Bahodur Sheralizoda, chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection of the Tajik government on Nov. 8.

Kurum stressed the significance of bilateral cooperation in trade, education, culture, agriculture, security and defense with Tajikistan, which he called “an old friend and an important partner in Central Asia.”

This cooperation will also extend to advancing both countries’ green transformation within the scope of COP26 to limit climate change.

Sheralizoda noted that Tajikistan’s president, Emomali Rahmon, proposed to the U.N. to declare the year 2025 “the International Year for the Preservation of Glaciers” and suggested setting a specific date for ‘World Glacier Preservation Day.”

Tajikistan is the leader in the number of glaciers in Central Asia, with more than 8,000 glaciers, 19 of which are large and involved in feeding the main rivers of the country.