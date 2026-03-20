Ankara, Beijing agree to deepen cultural, tourism ties

BEIJING

As Ankara and Beijing prepare to celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the two countries have engaged in talks to enhance cooperation in culture and tourism, including the screening of Turkish TV series in China.

Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı paid a two-day visit to China on March 16, meeting his counterpart, Gao Qing, officials from arts institutions, media authorities and tourism sector representatives.

Yazgı highlighted the growing interest of Chinese tourists in visiting Türkiye following the Jan. 2 visa exemption, noting discussions on boosting tourism and joint project planning.

Key topics included performing arts collaborations, concerts and joint projects between Turkish and Chinese artists and orchestras. He visited Beijing’s National Center for the Performing Arts, where officials welcomed potential cooperation initiatives.

The delegation also met with China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) to discuss broadcasting Turkish TV series and films on Chinese TV and digital platforms, emphasizing the global popularity of Turkish productions.

In tourism discussions, Yazgı engaged with Chinese influencers and travel agency representatives, focusing on visitor preferences for culture, art, adventure and nature rather than conventional sun-and-sea tourism.

He noted Chinese interest in Cappadocia, archaeological sites such as Göbeklitepe and outdoor activities, including rafting, skiing, trekking and cycling.

The minister, through the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), has long targeted social media campaigns, inviting selected Chinese influencers via Turkish Airlines to experience the country and share insights, aiming to strengthen Türkiye’s cultural and tourism presence in China.