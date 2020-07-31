Animals in Kocaeli zoo await visitors during Eid al-Adha

ISTANBUL

Faruk Yalçın Zoo in the Darıca district of the northwestern province of Kocaeli is excited to welcome its visitors again during the Eid al-Adha, Feast of Sacrifice, amid strict COVID-19 measures.

The zoo, which is frequented by families and their children, is also home to endangered species.

Called “Turkey’s living gene bank” due to its rich number of animals and species, the zoo, is getting ready for its first Eid holiday after it opened its doors in June with the transition to normal life after stay-at-home orders during April and May.

Visitors who will have the opportunity to see all the animals by walking in the open areas in the zoo will be able to learn about the animals thanks to the guides there.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Sinan Kıroğlu, the deputy general manager of Faruk Yalçın Zoo and Botanical Park, said that many measures were taken in the zoo within the scope of the COVID-19 measures, and that the practices continue.

Stating that the zoo operates at a limited capacity, Kıroğlu said, “We will be open until 7:30 p.m. in the evening of Eid al-Adha. We take the temperature of our guests at the entrances. It is mandatory to wear a mask inside. All our areas are cleaned regularly, communal areas get disinfected. There are hygiene points in certain areas of the zoo. Our closed areas will be closed in this period. Guests can visit our open spaces.”

Stating that cafes were created in open areas for guests, Kıroğlu said that tickets are also sold online.

Kıroğlu stated that two ticket sales counters are open, adding, “We expect most of our visitors to come with their online tickets. During the pandemic, the number of visitors was low, but this number is increasing. We expect it to be crowded on Eid al-Adha because this is an open space.”

Pointing out that there is also a botanical garden in the zoo, Kıroğlu said people can take comfortable trips.

Stating that the zoo is home to more than 2,500 animals, Kıroğlu said, “There are more than 220 animal species here. Tiger, lion, giraffe, rhino, zebra... There are many different species of birds. We also have many endangered animals. Our guests can see all these animals. In fact, our guests can see all the animals they see in the documentaries here.”