Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

LONDON
Animal rights activists have mounted an audacious stunt on social media celebrity Salt Bae’s famous Knightsbridge restaurant Nusr-Et.

The activist group raided the meat restaurant owned by Nusret Gökçe, known as Salt Bae, and protested the restaurant by sitting at pre-reserved tables.

The protestors, who stated that they targeted Nusr-Et as it is a “symbol of a corrupt system,” were kicked out of the restaurant by the personnel after about one hour.

A statement by the activist group called for a “plant-based food system.”
“Restaurants like this are a symbol of a broken system. Two million people in the U.K. now rely on food banks, while influencer chefs are selling gold-plated steaks for over 1,000 pounds,” the group stated.

The police said that the protest was reported but the group left the restaurant before officers were dispatched to the scene.

The members of the Animal Rebellion group held a similar protest at a Michelin-starred restaurant Mana in Manchester on the same day.

The protesters “disrupted the functioning of a small business that has already been economically damaged by COVID-19 and the ongoing energy crisis,” the owner of Mana restaurant said.

Manchester Police announced 14 people were detained on the suspicion of an aggravated crime and have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said.
