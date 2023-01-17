Animal rights activists hold rally in Ankara

Selahattin Sönmez- ANKARA
Animal rights activists have held a rally in the capital Ankara to raise awareness about the increasing cruelty to animals.

Animal rights activists protested cruelty to animals by whistling, while they also unfurled banners with the expressions “stop reproduction” and “don’t touch my dog.”

A theatrical demonstration showing the violence committed toward a dog by a municipal employee with a shovel in the Central Anatolian province of Konya was made as part of the protest.

Animal rights became a hot topic of debate in the country after two people killed a dog by brutally hitting its head with a shovel at an animal rehabilitation center in Konya.

After the dog’s tragic death, many people shared their photos with animals on social media to raise awareness about animal cruelty.

Together with the discussions on animal rights, efforts began for the constitutional guarantee of animal rights. The statement “animal rights” were added to the title “health services and environmental protection” in the constitution.

