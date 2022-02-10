Animal products volume up in 2021

ANKARA

While wool, hair and mohair production increased in Turkey last year, honey and silkworm cocoon production decreased, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.

Compared to the previous year, wool production amount increased by 7.7 percent to 85,916 tons, hair production amount increased by 4.7 percent to 6,700 tons and mohair production amount increased by 1.1 percent to 468 tons.

Honey production decreased by 7.4 percent in 2021 when compared to the previous year - 96,344 tons.

The number of villages in action of sericulture increased by 0.5 percent in 2021 when compared to the previous year - 665 units. The number of households involved in sericulture increased by 2.8 percent to 2,021 units.

The number of egg boxes opened increased by 4.4 percent to 6,029 units, while silkworm cocoon reduced by 15.1 percent to 76 tons.

The number of bovine animals decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the previous year to 18.4 million.

In the group of sheep and goats, the number of sheep increased by 7.2 percent to 45.2 million and the number of goats increased by 3 percent to 12.3 million.