Animal lovers slam nightclub for keeping giant shark in small tank

ANTALYA

PETA, a Germany-based animal rights organization, has called for the release of a shark, who is being kept in a small tank at a nightclub in the Turkish resort town of Antalya, being exposed to loud music, flashing lights and the noise of entertainers.

“Sharks have an excellent sense of hearing. These species can locate even far-off sound waves that even humans can’t detect. Loud bass sounds cause stress in animals,” a statement said, requesting a suitable place for the captive shark.

The incident also sparked a wave of reactions from animal rights groups in Turkey.

Nesrin Çıtırık, the chair of the HayKonfed Animal Rights Confederation, said the shark was subjected to torture and that official institutions have a great tolerance for such places.

She said measures such as not imprisoning free-born animals in zoos and not using animals in entertainment venues are supposed to be taken in the new animal rights law, but a clause has been added to the latest law that will make it easier to open such places.

“Although a decision has been made that no new dolphins will come to the dolphin parks in 10 years, they replace the deceased animal with a new dolphin and change its chip,” Çıtırık noted.

Aslı Gözen, a representative of the Anatolian Animal Rights Federation, said the inspections should be increased.