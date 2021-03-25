Ancient statue in Bolu Musem turns out to be Greek goddess

  • March 25 2021 07:00:00

Ancient statue in Bolu Musem turns out to be Greek goddess

BOLU
Ancient statue in Bolu Musem turns out to be Greek goddess

A 2,000-year-old painted female head statue, which has been on display at the Bolu Museum in the northwestern province of Bolu for 50 years, has been determined to be the Greek goddess Artemis.

With the initiatives of the Bolu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TSO), works have been started to highlight the city in the field of tourism and culture. Within the scope of the works, studies are being carried out on the artifacts in the Bolu Museum.

A team, including Düzce Konuralp Ancient Theater Excavation Committee board member archaeologist Güzin Bilir, Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal University Faculty of Architecture Deputy Dean Aysun Tuna and other academics of various fields, made examinations on the painted female head sculpture, which is made of crystalline white marble, and got an amazing result.

It was recorded that the female head sculpture, which was determined to be the Greek goddess Artemis, is one of the rare examples in the world in terms of its material.

Speaking at a meeting on March 23, Bolu TSO Chairman Türker Ateş stated that they obtained the necessary permissions from the Culture and Tourism Ministry regarding the reproduction, branding and transformation of the statue into trade.

“The Artemis statue will now be the brand and value of Bolu. We want to announce to the world that this artwork is in Bolu. We will do our best to promote this work, which was unearthed during the construction works in the Akpınar neighborhood in the 1970s,” Ateş said.

Archaeologist Bilir also pointed out that the painted female head statue is Artemis, which is the symbol of wild nature, fertility, hunting and archery.

“The head of Artemis is a highly sophisticated piece of art, possibly made of Athenian marble. The striking point of the work is that it has a dark red dye, especially on her hair. The fact that this statue is painted indicates that it was in an important public building.”

Stating that the statue of Artemis, which dates back to 2,000 years, is a personified symbol of Bolu’s natural beauties, abundance and rich animal fauna, Bilir said: “It is a really valuable artifact. It is very famous in the international community, especially in the archeology world. Foreign tourists will want to see this statue of Artemis when they visit the region. Few European examples of the artifact are also exhibited in very important museums. This statue is an indication of how important Bolu was for the Roman Empire.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Macron claims Ankara interference in polls

    Macron claims Ankara interference in polls

  2. Turkey unveils Economic Reform Action Plan

    Turkey unveils Economic Reform Action Plan

  3. Turkey to present new constitution text next year: Erdoğan

    Turkey to present new constitution text next year: Erdoğan

  4. Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks

    Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks

  5. Alarming pandemic signs

    Alarming pandemic signs
Recommended
Google agrees to pay Italian publishers for news

Google agrees to pay Italian publishers for news
Kasa Gallery presents latest exhibition on discovery of ‘self’ within body and mind

Kasa Gallery presents latest exhibition on discovery of ‘self’ within body and mind
Sleigh rides on frozen lake attract visitors

Sleigh rides on frozen lake attract visitors
Portrait of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent goes to auction

Portrait of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent goes to auction
Muğla comes to the fore with cultural tourism

Muğla comes to the fore with cultural tourism
Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film

Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film
WORLD North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

North Korea on March 25 test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.
ECONOMY Turkey Wealth Fund receives $1.48 bln syndication loan

Turkey Wealth Fund receives $1.48 bln syndication loan

The Turkey Wealth Fund on March 24 announced it has finalized a syndication loan transaction amounting to €1.25 billion ($1.48 billion) with the participation of 14 banks from countries from Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

SPORTS VakıfBank move to CEV Womens Champions League final

VakıfBank move to CEV Women's Champions League final

VakıfBank advanced to the CEV Women's Champions League final on March 24 after beating Italy's Unet e-work Busto Arsizio. 