Ancient skulls show signs of brain surgery

Evidence of brain surgery has been found on the skulls of 30 of some 400 skeletons unearthed during the excavations carried out in the necropolis (cemetery) area in the eastern province of Van's Çatak district.

Excavations continue in the necropolis area, which was discovered during the surface surveys carried out two years ago in the Kaniya Bekan location of İçimli neighborhood of Uzuntekne district, located 34 kilometers away from the district and is considered to date back to 3,200 years ago.

Under the chairmanship of the Van Museum Directorate and under the scientific consultancy of Yüzüncü Yıl University's (YYÜ) Department of Archeology member Gulan Ayaz, three chambers with stone walls and four tombs have been discovered in the necropolis area. Traces of brain surgery (trepanation) were found in 30 of the approximately 400 human skeletons found in these graves.

Ayaz said they have been conducting surface surveys in the city center and Gevaş, Bahçesaray and Çatak districts since 2021.

Stating that they opened seven graves reflecting the burial traditions of the Iron Age, Ayaz said: "Three of the graves are in the form of dromos chambers and four are in the form of stone-built graves. There were many burials and food was left for the dead in bowls or jars. They were buried with ornaments. We also saw dog burials mixed with human skeletons in the graves. The fact that we saw small animal skeletons in the entrances of graves brings to mind the tradition of making offerings. Our work in the field will continue.”

