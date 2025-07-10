Ancient set of scales unearthed in southern Türkiye

MERSİN

A set of iron weights shaped like Greek letters and an ancient scale believed to be around 1,600 years old have come to light during excavations in the ancient city of Uzuncaburç in southern province of Mersin.

The finds were made in the Silifke district, some 30 kilometers north of the town center, as part of ongoing excavations carried out by Mersin University. The project is supported under the ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” initiative and led by Professor Ümit Aydınoğlu of Mersin University’s Archaeology Department.

The discoveries were made along two colonnaded streets that run through the heart of the ancient settlement, which is known for its well-preserved structures dating back to the Hellenistic period, including temples, monumental fountains and a theater.

The newly uncovered artifacts are expected to shed light on trade practices in the Late Antique period, specifically between the 4th and 7th centuries. Aydınoğlu noted that this year’s excavations have focused heavily on the city’s colonnaded avenues, where numerous shops and important trade-related items such as coins and cutting tools have been identified.

Among the most notable finds is a complete steelyard scale accompanied by five iron weights. “These types of suspended balance scales were quite common during the Late Antiquity,” Aydınoğlu said. “What makes this discovery unique is the presence of all five weights, each crafted in the shape of a Greek letter. They follow a precise system of multiples, corresponding to a weight system known as the ‘litra.’”

According to Aydınoğlu, the weights range from half a litra to five litra — equivalent to approximately 150 grams to 1.5 kilograms in modern measurements. “This is the first time we’ve discovered a complete set of this kind,” he said. “The symbolic use of letters may have been a standard practice or a method favored by local merchants.”

The team aims to fully uncover the colonnaded streets to reveal the city's structural layout and restore some of the ancient shops. Aydınoğlu also spoke about the goals of the project: “We have already implemented landscaping, signage and walkways around the site. Within a few years, Uzuncaburç will likely become one of Türkiye’s best-known models for archaeological villages.”