Ancient Roman sewer system discovered in SE Turkey

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency

A 1,800-year-old sewer system was discovered during archaeological excavations in Amida Mound, described as

“heart of the old city”, in the historical Sur district in southeastern Turkey.

Excavations in the Amida Mound, which hosted many civilizations, including Urartians, Persians, Romans, Umayyads, Abbasids, Seljuks, Artuqids and Ottomans, were concluded this year.

During the excavations, a team of 22 experts, led by Professor İrfan Yıldız of Dicle University, under the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, discovered the 1800-year-old sewer system dating back to Roman times.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Yıldız said successful results from excavations prove the historical value of the city in Diyarbakır province.

He noted in previous stages of this year's excavations, 1,800-year-old water conduits and 1,700-year-old burial chambers were also discovered.

“However, the level of technology we witnessed in the Roman sewer system is imposing," he added.



