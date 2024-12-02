Ancient medical school preserves its mission of healing

İZMİR

The Asclepion archaeological site in the Bergama district of İzmir, one of the significant treatment centers of ancient Greece, continues its mission of promoting health today by hosting various health-related events.

Bergama, which was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014 as a Multilayered Cultural Landscape Area, continues to attract both local and international visitors with its remains from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods.

The Asclepion archaeological site, established in the 4th century B.C. in honor of the god of healing, Asclepius, retains its historical magnificence. Known as the training school of Galen, one of ancient Rome's most prominent physicians and regarded as the Father of Pharmacy, Asclepion also holds the distinction of being the world's first psychiatric hospital where psychotherapy methods were applied.

Beyond suggestion therapy and physiotherapy, treatments such as water and mud baths, massages, medicinal herbs, music, various ceremonies, sleeping chambers, and water and bird sound therapies were utilized at this center, which has seen an increase in visitor numbers in recent years.

Nilgün Ustura, the director of Bergama Museum, stated that Asclepion is the second most visited historical site in Bergama after the Acropolis.

Explaining that with Bergama's recognition as a UNESCO heritage site, the number of visitors has steadily increased, Ustura said: "We host visitors from all walks of life and from every country. We can see visitors coming from America, the Far East, and other places exploring this site. There is a profile of visitors who are truly curious about Bergama and want to return every year. From 320,000 to 370,000, and now in the range of 400,000–450,000, we anticipate exceeding the 450,000 visitor limit this year."

Highlighting that the Asclepion continues to serve its original purpose, Ustura said: "The mission and function of the Asclepion from ancient times still continue today. For instance, psychotherapy events, which have been organized here for 47 years, are ongoing. Academics come here to conduct studies as part of their thesis work. Universities host health-themed panels at this site, which shows that the health theme that lies at the foundation of Asclepion remains sustainable. Every event leads to another in subsequent years, with additional topics and expanding participation. It’s not just a place where people visit once and never return; instead, there is an effort to turn it into a tradition. This makes us very happy."