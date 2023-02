Ancient harbor comes to surface

BALIKESİR

The 2,500-year-old ancient Adramytteion Harbor has come to the surface after the sea receded in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Burhaniye district. As the stones of the harbor have become visible one by one, small islets have been formed in the sea. The receding seawater has caused concerns that it could be a harbinger of an earthquake.