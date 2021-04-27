Ancient cities on Mediterranean coast fascinate visitors amid pandemic

  • April 27 2021 07:00:00

ANTALYA
Turkey’s resort city of Antalya, which once had been under the sovereignty of various civilizations in the past, takes its visitors on a historical journey with more than 50 ancient cities and ruins resembling an open-air museum.

Some significant ancient cities such as Patara, Termessos and Aspendos in the Mediterranean province continue to host visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures to stem the spread of the virus.

The ancient city of Patara, which came to the fore with the announcement of 2020 as the “Year of Patara,” is one of the most visited ancient cities in the province.

Located 30 minutes away from Kaş district and considered as a natural port due to its geographical structure, Patara has maintained its importance for centuries with its geographic and strategic advantage.

Visitors have the opportunity to see the ancient port ruins in the ancient city, which was once the capital of the Lycian Union 2,000 years ago.

Known as the birthplace of Apollo and Artemis according to mythology, the ancient city is also known as the place where Santa Claus was born and raised.

Ancient cities of Termessos, Aspendos

Located in the Döşemealtı district of Antalya province, the ancient city of Termessos stands out as another important stop for history enthusiasts.

The ancient city left its mark on history as the city that Alexander the Great could not seize due to its strong defense system, but now it has opened its door to another world for its visitors with its unique structures and endemic plants and wildlife.

One of the places that tourists definitely visit is the ancient city of Aspendos.

Located in the Belkıs village of Antalya’s Serik district, the city is among the historical sites visited by both local and foreign tourists the most due to its historical structures.

The 2,000-year-old two-story shops in Aspendos, which also has one of the rare ancient theaters and aqueducts that have survived until today, reveal the commercial and political importance of the city.

southern turkey,

