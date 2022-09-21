Ancient child grave found in Bathonea

Ancient child grave found in Bathonea

ISTANBUL
Ancient child grave found in Bathonea

A 1,500-year-old grave of a child has been unearthed in the ancient port city of Bathonea in Istanbul’s Avcılar district, with a bracelet and a rattle toy also found buried along with the child.

Archaeological excavations have been ongoing since 2007 in the ancient city of Bathonea, located on the shores of Küçükçekmece Lake, under the presidency of Kocaeli University’s Professor Şengül Aydıngün.

Elaborating on the excavations, Istanbul Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Coskun Yılmaz emphasized the importance of the Bathonea excavations and said: “Marmaray excavations have made a significant contribution to the history of Istanbul.

The Haydarpaşa and Beşiktaş excavations in Kadıköy provided another richness. This is a much longer-term excavation as it is a wider geography. It is an extremely important excavation site in terms of revealing the history of the areas outside the central region of the city we live in. We come across findings that can enrich the history of Istanbul geographically and historically. This child’s grave is one of the interesting examples of this. Excavations in this region will continue in a wider area with a larger team.”

Stating that the child’s grave is 1,500 years old, Yılmaz said: “One of the interesting things is the fact that this child burial also gives clues about the traditional burial culture. It is worth noting that the ornaments and playing items belonging to the child were also found buried next to the corpse. It gives extremely important data about the funeral burial and cemetery culture of the period. There is a metal bracelet in the grave; a green playing device like a metal bracelet. The grave has not been fully uncovered, but for me, it is a striking point that we see its teeth. So, one of the non-rotten spots in the body is the teeth. In fact, the jaw structure remains with all its limbs, and we see the main elements of the skeleton.”

Aydıngün said that after the completion of the work on the grave, examinations will be conducted on the gender and age of the baby.

ARTS & LIFE Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche

    ‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche

  2. SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

    SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

  3. France sends latest nuclear shipment to Japan

    France sends latest nuclear shipment to Japan

  4. 600,000 firms to engage in e-commerce

    600,000 firms to engage in e-commerce

  5. Seven FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee Greece

    Seven FETÖ convicts nabbed in attempt to flee Greece
Recommended
How many ants are on Earth 20 quadrillion, study says

How many ants are on Earth? 20 quadrillion, study says
Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors

Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors
Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show
COVID curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their ‘last dollar’

COVID curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their ‘last dollar’
Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry
‘Extremely rare’ Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

‘Extremely rare’ Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
WORLD 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine said Tuesday they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched.

ECONOMY SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk has said.  

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.