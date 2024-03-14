Ancient body piercing found in southeastern Türkiye

Ancient body piercing found in southeastern Türkiye

MARDİN
Ancient body piercing found in southeastern Türkiye

Excavations in the Neolithic settlement of Boncuklu Tarla, located in the southeastern province of Mardin’s Dargeçit district, have unearthed a collection of stud-shaped objects, reminiscent of contemporary body piercings.

The discovery potentially represents the earliest known instances of body piercing, shedding light on the adornment practices of ancient communities. It stands out as a testament to the early use of body adornments among sedentary communities.

According to archaeologist Ergül Kodaş from Mardin Artuklu University, who published the findings in Antiquity magazine, the artifacts provide a unique glimpse into the use of body piercing ornaments by ancient settlers, as reported by Science Alert. Previous archaeological records primarily feature pendants, necklaces, and charms, making this discovery of body piercings particularly significant.

Kodaş and the excavation team examined the size, shape, and positioning of the objects within the graves at Boncuklu Tarla. Despite some artifacts being displaced, others remained in close proximity to the human remains, particularly around the ears and jaws.

The unearthed ornaments, particularly those resembling labrets worn beneath the lower lip, offer compelling evidence of early body piercing practices. While similar pieces dating back to 10,000 B.C. have been found, this discovery presents the most definitive example to date.

Body piercing appears to have been a significant cultural practice in southwest Asia, with evidence dating back to approximately 6,000 BC. The practice likely spread through Mesopotamia and eventually reached other regions, including Africa and Central and South America.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top court to elect new president next week

Top court to elect new president next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top court to elect new president next week

    Top court to elect new president next week

  2. Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty

    Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty

  3. Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

    Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

  4. Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

    Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

  5. Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow

    Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow
Recommended
Katespiracy explodes after photo gaffe

'Katespiracy' explodes after photo gaffe
Mardin witnesses influx of tourists

Mardin witnesses influx of tourists
Kyoto seeks to guard geishas from tourist paparazzi

Kyoto seeks to guard geishas from tourist 'paparazzi'
Polanski to face civil trial over 1973 rape

Polanski to face civil trial over 1973 rape
Beyoncé reveals name of new album

Beyoncé reveals name of new album
Sertab Erener back on Eurovision stage after 21 years

Sertab Erener back on Eurovision stage after 21 years
WORLD Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia's defence ministry said that 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

The Turkish food industry aims to increase its exports to the large Japanese market to $1 billion in the medium term.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿