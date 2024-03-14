Ancient body piercing found in southeastern Türkiye

MARDİN

Excavations in the Neolithic settlement of Boncuklu Tarla, located in the southeastern province of Mardin’s Dargeçit district, have unearthed a collection of stud-shaped objects, reminiscent of contemporary body piercings.

The discovery potentially represents the earliest known instances of body piercing, shedding light on the adornment practices of ancient communities. It stands out as a testament to the early use of body adornments among sedentary communities.

According to archaeologist Ergül Kodaş from Mardin Artuklu University, who published the findings in Antiquity magazine, the artifacts provide a unique glimpse into the use of body piercing ornaments by ancient settlers, as reported by Science Alert. Previous archaeological records primarily feature pendants, necklaces, and charms, making this discovery of body piercings particularly significant.

Kodaş and the excavation team examined the size, shape, and positioning of the objects within the graves at Boncuklu Tarla. Despite some artifacts being displaced, others remained in close proximity to the human remains, particularly around the ears and jaws.

The unearthed ornaments, particularly those resembling labrets worn beneath the lower lip, offer compelling evidence of early body piercing practices. While similar pieces dating back to 10,000 B.C. have been found, this discovery presents the most definitive example to date.

Body piercing appears to have been a significant cultural practice in southwest Asia, with evidence dating back to approximately 6,000 BC. The practice likely spread through Mesopotamia and eventually reached other regions, including Africa and Central and South America.