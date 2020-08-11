Ancient bathhouse, gymnasium unearthed in İzmir

  • August 11 2020 07:00:00

Ancient bathhouse, gymnasium unearthed in İzmir

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
Ancient bathhouse, gymnasium unearthed in İzmir

Archeologists have unearthed a Roman bathhouse and gymnasium, as part of excavations in Turkey's western province of İzmir.

The excavations were carried out by researchers from the İzmir Katip Çelebi University in the ancient Smyrna city's İkiçeşmelik area.

Experts found the remains of a building from the 2nd century, which was used for physical, social and cultural activities.

The structure is believed to be from the era of Roman Emperor Hadrian.

Akın Ersoy, head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency on Aug. 10 that bathhouses and gymnasiums were common in the Roman era.

Bathhouses, he said, were used as social and cultural spheres, while gymnasiums for mental and physical activities.

Highlighting that people of all ages used these spaces, Ersoy said people used to go for a walk, wrestled and played games in the gymnasium area.

“While passing through Ikicesmelik street, walls rising up to 7 meters, perceived as fortification walls, pointed to the existence of a bath and gymnasium," the academic said. “There are both Ottoman and Roman structures in the area."

Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

    Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

  2. Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

    Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

  3. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  4. Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

    Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

  5. Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

    Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey
Recommended
Don’t blame it on schizophrenia

Don’t blame it on schizophrenia
Theater plays in Turkey go outdoors

Theater plays in Turkey go outdoors
Bodrum to host jazz festival in September

Bodrum to host jazz festival in September
Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated
Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic

Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5 mln gold coronavirus mask

Israeli jeweler makes $1.5 mln gold coronavirus mask
WORLD Bloody clashes in Belarus as West condemns crackdown after election

Bloody clashes in Belarus as West condemns crackdown after election

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Aug. 10 after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.
ECONOMY Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Turkey Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted 53.0 in July, up from 47.5 in June and above the 50.0 no-change marks for the first time in five months.

SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.