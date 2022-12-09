Anchovy stock depleting in Black Sea, expert warns

Anchovy stock depleting in Black Sea, expert warns

ISTANBUL
Anchovy stock depleting in Black Sea, expert warns

A fishing ban should be implemented as the stock of anchovy in the Black Sea has reached the depletion stage, an expert has warned.

Fishermen in the Black Sea ports, where nearly 75 percent of the fisheries in the country are located, set out to sea on Sept. 1.

They were foreseeing plenty of bonito in the new fishing season, with the number of anchovies declining as they started to move to Georgia in recent years, according to the sector representatives.

Noting that the anchovy stock in the Black Sea has reached the depletion stage, Mehmet Aydın, a professor from Ordu University, said, “The main reason for the decrease in stocks is the anchovy massacre in Georgia. Our fishing boats go to the Georgian border and catch very small anchovy there.”

There is currently a stock of anchovy with an average size of 7-8 centimeters, he said.

Of the 100 kilograms of fish caught, 10 kilograms come to the counter, while 90 kilograms are dumped into the sea dead, the expert noted.

Strict measures are needed, also in other countries with coastlines on the Black Sea, in order to protect anchovy stocks, he warned, adding, “We have to put a stop to this massacre by providing a joint consortium. Anchovy fishing should be banned for at least a month.”

“Both those who keep anchovies and those who sell them don’t like their size,” fisherman Burçin Doğan said. “We don’t want to sell in a small size either, but we have to because we have to pay for the employees who work for us.”

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry temporarily banned anchovy fishing in most of the Bosphorus and the Black Sea last year due to the increase in the rate of those under 9 centimeters in length.

Türkiye’s anchovy exports declined by 50 percent in September-October compared with the same period of last year due to warmer weather and more bonito population in the seas.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
MOST POPULAR

  1. 61-year-old academic pursues his fourth degree

    61-year-old academic pursues his fourth degree

  2. Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

    Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

  3. Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

    Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

  4. Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

    Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

  5. Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

    Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener
Recommended
Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
President Announced to the World from TRT World Forum: I will discuss the wheat crisis with Putin and Zelenskyy

President Announced to the World from TRT World Forum: "I will discuss the wheat crisis with Putin and Zelenskyy"
Istanbul Process still ideal medium for ending war: Erdoğan

Istanbul Process still ideal medium for ending war: Erdoğan
Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener
Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case
Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace
Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
WORLD In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over feeding frenzy

In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over 'feeding frenzy'

Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries launched on Dec. 8 and criticised Britain's royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Israel seek to boost trade ties

Türkiye, Israel seek to boost trade ties

Representatives from 60 Israeli companies held talks with Turkish firms to explore opportunities for cooperation.
SPORTS Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player Alperen Şengün has made history as the youngest center to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.