Anatolia’s largest olive oil factory unearthed

  • December 06 2021 07:00:00

Anatolia’s largest olive oil factory unearthed

HATAY
Anatolia’s largest olive oil factory unearthed

A Roman-era olive oil factory has been unearthed during excavations in the İskenderun district of Hatay. It has been reported that the structure, which turned out to be the largest olive oil factory in Anatolia, will be turned into a museum.

The excavations that have been carried out by the Hatay Museum Directorate in the Aşkarbeyli neighborhood have come to an end. Examinations revealed that the olive oil factory date back to the 5th to 6th centuries in the Roman era.

Speaking about the works, the Hatay Archaeology Museum Director Ayşe Ersoy pointed out that there is no such large olive oil factory anywhere in Anatolia.

“Olive was found for the first time in the eastern Mediterranean and spread to the whole Aegean and Europe from here. The proof of this is the discovery of 4,200-year-old olive pits in the Toprakhisar neighborhood of Altınözü district in Hatay. This shows that the olive was born on these lands and spread to the Aegean and Europe.”

Stating that Hatay was the fourth largest city in the world after the Roman Empire, adding, “This is an olive oil factory in İskenderun. As far as we know, there is no such a large olive oil factory anywhere in Anatolia. Here, the olives collected from the region were pressed in the factory, washed, then rested in the pools and then exported from here by ships in storage containers. We are planning to turn this area into a museum as an ancient olive oil factory and open it to visitors. We are working on an area of 40,000 square meters.”

TURKEY Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB

Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB
MOST POPULAR

  1. Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

    Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

  2. Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

    Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

  3. Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise

    Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise

  4. Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

    Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

  5. Delivery of Turkish drones to Ukraine continue as planned: Official

    Delivery of Turkish drones to Ukraine continue as planned: Official
Recommended
Golden Butterfly goes to best of Turkey’s entertainment world

Golden Butterfly goes to best of Turkey’s entertainment world
Spanish virtuoso tonight on Istanbul stage

Spanish virtuoso tonight on Istanbul stage
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple

Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple
Hagia Sophia’s new cat missing: Official

Hagia Sophia’s new cat missing: Official
New York film critics name ’Drive My Car’ best film of 2021

New York film critics name ’Drive My Car’ best film of 2021
WORLD Pope calls neglect of migrants shipwreck on Lesbos visit

Pope calls neglect of migrants 'shipwreck' on Lesbos visit

Pope Francis on Dec. 5 returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation".

ECONOMY Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

International credit rating agecny Moody’s has revised up its Turkey growth forecast for this year from 9.2 percent to 11 percent.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.