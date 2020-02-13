Anatolian Civilizations Museum hosted over 370,000 visitors

  • February 13 2020 11:38:01

Anatolian Civilizations Museum hosted over 370,000 visitors

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Anatolian Civilizations Museum hosted over 370,000 visitors

File Photo

The Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, one of Turkish capital Ankara's most popular museums, hosted over 370,000 visitors in 2019.

Located on the southern side of Ankara Castle in the Atpazarı area, it displays around 195,000 artifacts of Anatolian history from ancient times to 600 BC.

According to its administration, the museum, which was founded in 1921, attracted a total of 371,126 visitors in 2019 as compared to 298,424 in 2018.

The facility is being run on half its capacity as restoration works are ongoing for the last two years.

From Sept. 12 to Oct. 12., the museum displayed a gold armor dating back to the 5th century and hosted about 50,000 visitors.

IN PHOTOS: Ancient civilizations of Anatolia
Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

The Golden Man armor was unearthed 50 years ago in Kazakhstan. The costume is made from thousands of separate gold pieces decorated with motifs and is regarded as one of Turkey's national symbols.

In 1997, the museum won the European Museum of the Year Award among 68 museums competing from 21 countries.

 

Museum of Anatolian Civilizations,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
Turkey’s veteran ice skater pursues his love for 65 years

Turkey’s veteran ice skater pursues his love for 65 years
Istanbul’s tunnel, tram celebrate anniversaries

Istanbul’s tunnel, tram celebrate anniversaries
‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area

‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area
Parasite Oscar success opens new era

'Parasite' Oscar success opens new era
Hockneys pop art icon ‘The Splash’ sells for £23.1 mln

Hockney's pop art icon ‘The Splash’ sells for £23.1 mln  
Roman Theater and archaeology park project in Ankara

Roman Theater and archaeology park project in Ankara
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.