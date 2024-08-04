Anamur ferry begins carrying passengers to Turkish Cyprus

Anamur ferry begins carrying passengers to Turkish Cyprus

MERSİN
Anamur ferry begins carrying passengers to Turkish Cyprus

Officials have formally launched the ferry services from the southern province of Mersin’s Anamur district to Turkish Cyprus on Aug. 2.

The service had already begun on June 12, with the journey taking about an hour and a half to complete.

“Since June 12, the high-speed light passenger ship Piyale Paşa has carried 6,841 passengers. Without a doubt, the project's launch will have a significant positive impact on the local economy and tourism industry in our district and region,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in his remarks at the opening ceremony.

Emphasizing that they officially had Anamur Port certified as an international port, the minister noted that the 350-meter-long pier was constructed to accommodate the mooring of passenger boats, yachts, ferries and seaplanes.

“We shall keep up our relentless efforts, guided by our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], to strengthen our position in the blue motherland and the standing of our sailors serving in the worldwide sphere. We shall triumphantly fly the flag and name of our nation in the seas across world,” the minister said.

“Remember that as the importance of the sea and maritime industries increases, so too will the Republic of Türkiye expand and strengthen. With this in mind, I hope that both Turkish Cyprus and our nation, particularly Anamur and Mersin, would benefit from the Anamur Ferry and Seaplane Pier."

Making a speech at the event, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan also expressed that this opening ceremony marked such an event that had both spiritual and economic significance.

“This line, starting from our port in Anamur, will be a connection to Turkish Cyprus. It has great significance in this regard,” he said.

Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), also echoed the minister and the governor’s statements in his remarks at the opening ceremony.

“We shall become closer to Turkish Cyprus with the start of ferry services. We'll fortify our economic networks, and it will quicken regional development as well. It will thereby enhance the development in Cyprus and Anamur,” Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

Marking another significant development for the city, Çukurova International Airport is scheduled to open on Aug. 10, expected to cater to 5 million residents living in Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye and Niğde provinces.

The passengers from these provinces will travel through Çukurova International Airport as of Aug. 11, according to Turkish Airlines' (THY) announcement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

    Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

  2. Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

    Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

  3. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

    Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

  4. Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

    Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

  5. Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

    Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum
Recommended
Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital
Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right
Türkiye arrests member of PKK’s branch in Austria

Türkiye arrests member of PKK’s branch in Austria
Turkish FM visits Egypt amid thaw in relations

Turkish FM visits Egypt amid thaw in relations
Türkiye delivers another corvette to Ukraine

Türkiye delivers another corvette to Ukraine
Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Ankara-Damascus normalization

Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Ankara-Damascus normalization
Instagram blocked in Türkiye for third day

Instagram blocked in Türkiye for third day
WORLD Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" on Aug. 3 after he proposed changing the debate schedule.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿