Analyses of Chinese virus vaccine ongoing, says Turkish Health Ministry

  • January 05 2021 12:22:38

Analyses of Chinese virus vaccine ongoing, says Turkish Health Ministry

ANKARA
Analyses of Chinese virus vaccine ongoing, says Turkish Health Ministry

The analyses of the COVID-19 vaccines Turkey has bought from China are underway at the country’s laboratories, the Health Ministry has said.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the jab arrived in the capital Ankara in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2020.

“Tests on the vaccines were launched as soon as the day the injections were delivered,” the ministry said in a statement on Jan. 5.

Vaccine samples were forwarded to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (TİTCK) for analysis.

The tests focus on the quality, efficacy and reliability of the injections.

The analysis of the vaccine, developed by Chinese company Sinovac, will last for at least 14 days, according to the ministry.

“If the injections are proven safe, they will be made available for vaccination after TİTCK’s approval for emergency use,” the ministry added.

Under the agreement with the Chinese company, Turkey will receive a total of 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Turkey also reached a deal with BioNTech for the procurement of a coronavirus vaccine the Germany-based company jointly developed with Pfizer.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late last month that 4.5 million doses of the vaccine would be sent to Turkey by the end of March 2021 under the agreement.

Turkey, on the other hand, is considering joint vaccine production with BioNTech.

The county is planning to roll out a massive inoculation program as soon as the vaccines are ready starting with health care workers and the most vulnerable. Vaccinations will be conducted in four stages.

Last month, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that Ankara and Moscow agreed to organize a joint production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The country is also working to develop its own vaccine against the coronavirus.

Vaccinations will not be mandatory, but authorities aim to convince the public about the necessity of vaccination against the coronavirus, making mass vaccination possible.

The tally of infections has exceeded 2.26 million in Turkey, while the outbreak has claimed the lives of nearly 22,000 people, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Koca said in a tweet on Jan. 4 that the number of patients in critical condition continues to drop.

“We must make the gains achieved through restrictions and measures permanent,” he wrote.

The country has been implementing curfews on weeknights and full weekend curfews since Dec. 5 to stem the spread of the virus.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  2. Two-state solution

    Two-state solution

  3. Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

    Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

  4. Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

    Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

  5. Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

    Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır
Recommended
Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır
Endangered sea turtles enjoy empty Turkish beaches

Endangered sea turtles enjoy empty Turkish beaches
Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey

Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey
Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara

Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara
Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders
Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off

Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off
WORLD Trump says hell fight like hell to hold on to presidency

Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency

With mounting desperation, Donald Trump declared he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system up 6.38 pct in 2020

Total inflow to Turkish gas system up 6.38 pct in 2020

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year increase of around 6.38 percent to 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2020, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).
SPORTS Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

The winter transfer season for Turkish football clubs has opened on Jan. 4. 