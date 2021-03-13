Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

  • March 13 2021 10:00:43

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes got their seventh consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season over the 89-62 victory against Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas on March 12. 

Anadolu Efes' playmaker guard Shane Larkin scored 18 points to lead his team to the Round 29 win in Istanbul. Larkin also had four steals.

The Turkish team's Serbian guard Vasilije Micic racked up 17 points.

Two Anadolu Efes players, French guard Rodrigue Beaubois and Turkish center Sertaç Şanlı both scored 12 points against Zalgiris Kaunas.

Croatian guard Krunoslav Simon added 11 points for Anadolu Efes.

Three Zalgiris players scored in double digits; US guard Thomas Walkup, Lithuanian guard Marius Grigonis and U.S. forward Augustine Rubit.

Walkup had 15 points and produced eight assists for the visitors.

Grigonis scored 14 points for Zalgiris, and Rubit tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.

Anadolu Efes had 18 wins but ten losses in the 2020-21 EuroLeague regular season.

The Istanbul club is now sitting in the third spot in the standings as the best eight teams will advance to the playoffs once the season ends after Round 34 in April.

In the next fixture, Anadolu Efes will visit German club Bayern Munich on March 19.

Zalgiris have a 15-14 win/loss record in the ninth position in the table led by Spain's Barcelona.

Barcelona won 21 games and lost eight others to qualify for the next phase.

On Thursday evening, Barcelona won El Clasico, beating rivals Real Madrid 81-76 in Madrid's WiZink Center.

Turkey,

