Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

  • November 27 2020 09:05:59

ISTANBUL
Anadolu Efes defeated Serbian side Crvena Zvezda 75-64 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 11 game on Nov. 26. 

Playing at Belgrade's Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Efes' Shane Larkin was the highest scorer of the game with 18 points and five assists.

Adrien Moerman finished with 17 points and nine rebounds and Krunoslav Simon added 11 points.

For Crvena Zvezda, Corey Walden scored 14 points and Jordan Loyd helped his team with 10 points.

Anadolu Efes gained their sixth victory in the EuroLeague, while Crvena Zvezda have now lost seven times in 11 games.

Thursday's other results:

CSKA Moscow - Real Madrid: 74-73

Zalgiris Kaunas - Zenit St Petersburg: 75-83

Alba Berlin - Khimki Moscow Region: 100-80

Olympiacos Piraeus - TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 76-90

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv - AX Armani Exchange Milan: 85-86

