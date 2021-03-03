Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

  March 03 2021

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes defeated Valencia Basket 99-83 on March 2 to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. 

Sertac Sanli scored 20 points and Rodrigue Beaubois added 19 for the home team at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Micic produced 16 while Shane Larking had 15 for Anadolu Efes.

Bojan Dubljevic had 15 points, for Valencia, Klemen Prepelic and Derrick Williams each scored 13 points.

Fourth-place Anadolu Efes improved to 16-10 in the standings.

Anadolu Efes defeated Valencia Basket 99-83 on March 2 to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. 