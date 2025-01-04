An orca that carried her dead calf doing so once again

An orca that carried her dead calf doing so once again

WASHINGTON
An orca that carried her dead calf doing so once again

In this photo provided by NOAA Fisheries, the orca known as J35 (Tahlequah) carries the carcass of her dead calf in the waters of Puget Sound off West Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

An endangered Pacific Northwest orca that made global headlines in 2018 for carrying her dead calf for over two weeks is doing so once again following the death of her new calf, in another sign of grief over lost offspring, researchers said.

The mother orca, known as Tahlequah or J35, has been seen carrying the body of the deceased female calf since Jan. 1 the Washington state-based Center for Whale Research said in a Facebook post.

“The entire team at the Center for Whale Research is deeply saddened by this news and we will continue to provide updates when we can,” the post said.

In 2018, researchers observed J35 pushing her dead calf along for 17 days, propping it up for more than 1,600 kilometers. The calf had died shortly after it was born, and the mother and her closely knit pod of whales were seen taking turns carrying the dead body.

The research center said roughly two weeks ago that it had been made aware of the new calf. But on Christmas Eve, it said it was concerned about the calf's health based on its behavior and that of its mother. By New Years Day, the center was receiving reports that J35 was carrying her calf’s dead body.

Calf mortality is high: Only about 1 in 5 orca pregnancies result in a calf that lives to its first birthday.

The center described the death of J35's calf as particularly devastating — not only because she could have eventually grown to give birth and bolster the struggling population, but because J35 has now lost two out of four documented calves.

The population of southern resident killer whales — three pods of fish-eating orcas that frequent the waters between Washington state and British Columbia — has struggled for decades, with 73 orcas remaining. They must contend with a dearth of their preferred prey, Chinook salmon, as well as pollution and vessel noise, which hinders their hunting. Researchers have warned they are on the brink of extinction.

Southern resident orcas are endangered, and distinct from other killer whales because they eat salmon rather than marine mammals. Individual whales are identified by unique markings or variations in their fin shapes, and each whale is given a number and name.

Traveling together in matrilineal groups, the orcas at times can be seen breaching around Puget Sound, even against the backdrop of the downtown Seattle skyline.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss regional conflicts

Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss regional conflicts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss regional conflicts

    Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss regional conflicts

  2. Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

    Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

  3. Blessed in icy waters, fortune in sweet bread

    Blessed in icy waters, fortune in sweet bread

  4. Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold

    Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold

  5. Italy's Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

    Italy's Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump
Recommended
Crocodile and eel mosaics discovered in Roman bath

Crocodile and eel mosaics discovered in Roman bath
National palaces hosted 8.7 million tourists in 2024

National palaces hosted 8.7 million tourists in 2024
Kaicy, a blend of Mediterranean and western culinary

Kaicy, a blend of Mediterranean and western culinary
Filming for folk poet Aşık Veysel’s biopic starts

Filming for folk poet Aşık Veysel’s biopic starts
Manuscript auction to showcase historical books

Manuscript auction to showcase historical books
Neil Young pulls out of playing Glastonbury 2025

Neil Young pulls out of playing Glastonbury 2025
WORLD Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, has released a video of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza since its October 2023 attack.

ECONOMY China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy

China's Central Bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿