Amsterdam to close cruise ship port

Amsterdam to close cruise ship port

AMSTERDAM
Amsterdam to close cruise ship port

Amsterdam's city council has decided to close a major cruise ship terminal in its centre, officials confirmed to AFP, the latest measure to limit mass tourism in the Dutch capital.

"Polluting cruise ships are not in line with the sustainable ambitions of our city," said a statement from centre-right party D66, which runs the city with the social democrats PvdA and GroenLinks environmentalists.

The party also noted that the passage of cruise ships was not compatible with plans for new bridge between the city's historic southern district and the Noord district, the focus of recent development projects.

Other recent measures to restore quiet to the city's historic centre have included a ban on smoking cannabis on the streets of the red-light district.

And in March, Amsterdam launched a "Stay Away" campaign to discourage tourists planning drug- and alcohol-fuelled parties.

The city has long been trying to curb rowdy behaviour such as stag parties, especially near the red-light area where sex workers operate.

The campaign, targetting young British men, involved online advertisements warning people searching for getaways to Amsterdam of the "consequences of anti-social behaviour and excessive drug and alcohol abuse".

They includes fines, arrest, criminal records, hospitalisation and health issues, the campaigns says.

port,

WORLD Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

    Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

  2. Greece facing 40C weekend while record US heat wave set to expand

    Greece facing 40C weekend while record US heat wave set to expand

  3. Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

    Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

  4. Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

    Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

  5. Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs

    Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs
Recommended
Türkiye committed to combating global money laundering: Şimşek

Türkiye committed to combating global money laundering: Şimşek
Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye
Limak, Alpha Dhabi sign MoU

Limak, Alpha Dhabi sign MoU
Google testing AI news writing tool

Google testing AI news writing tool
Top rice supplier India bans some exports

Top rice supplier India bans some exports
Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads
WORLD Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

President Joe Biden on Friday announced he will nominate Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, which would make her the first woman to hold the position and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
ECONOMY Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia has increased the quota of tomatoes to be imported from Türkiye by 150,000 tons, the local media have reported.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).