Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign

Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign

THE HAGUE
Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign

Amsterdam launched a campaign on March 28 to discourage tourists planning drug- and alcohol-fueled parties, starting with young British men.

The Dutch capital has long been trying to curb rowdy behaviour such as stag parties, especially near the famed red light area where sex workers operate.

The new campaign, dubbed “Stay Away,” will involve people searching online for some getaways in Amsterdam receiving special warnings.“

The campaign will commence in Great Britain, aimed at males in the age category of 18 to 35 years,” Amsterdam city council said in a statement.

“This online discouragement campaign is aimed at nuisance tourists who want to visit Amsterdam to ‘go wild’, with all the ensuing consequences.” 

It would be expanded to “potential nuisance-causing visitors from the Netherlands and other EU-countries” in the coming year, it said.

People searching for terms such as “stag party Amsterdam” or “pub crawl Amsterdam” will be shown warning advertisements,” it said.

The ads would show the “risks and consequences of anti-social behavior and excessive drug and alcohol abuse” including fines, arrest, criminal records, hospitalization and health issues.

Amsterdam recently announced a ban on smoking cannabis in the Red Light district, coupled with further restrictions on alcohol consumption and earlier closures for cafes, bars and sex clubs.

Authorities are also looking at moving sex workers to large “erotic centers” to the outskirts of the city.

TÜRKIYE Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

    Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

  2. Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

    Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

  3. Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

    Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

  4. Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

    Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

  5. Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

    Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
Recommended
Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour
Paul Newman’s Rolexes in auction by Sotheby’s

Paul Newman’s Rolexes in auction by Sotheby’s
Stories of slaves rewritten with DNA research

Stories of slaves rewritten with DNA research
Meatball from mammoth unveiled by food tech firm

Meatball from mammoth unveiled by food tech firm
CI Bloom gearing up for second edition

CI Bloom gearing up for second edition
Turkish actor dies at 77

Turkish actor dies at 77
WORLD IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

ECONOMY Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said yesterday.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”