American journalist found dead in Istanbul

  • September 22 2020 12:27:00

American journalist found dead in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
American journalist found dead in Istanbul

A Russian-born American documentary film maker and investigate journalist has been found dead in a car in Istanbul’s Karaköy neighborhood.

The 57-year old journalist Andre Vltchek and his wife, Indira Vltchek, rented a car to travel to Istanbul from the Black Sea province of Samsun, where the Vltcheks spent some days.

Two drivers also accompanied them during the trip.

When they arrived at a hotel in Karaköy at 5:30 a:m, where the couple was planning to stay, Indira Vltchek tried to wake him up. But the journalist did not respond.

His wife and the drivers called the emergency services for help.

The medical team, which arrived at the scene, pronounced Andre Vltchek dead. The police sealed off the street where the incident occurred while a crime scene investigation team searched the area.

The police recorded the case as “suspicious death” and launched an investigation into the demise of the American journalist.

The car was towed to a parking lot of the police station for further investigation and his body was moved to a forensic morgue.

The wife and the two drivers are expected to give their statements regarding the incident.

American journalist found dead in Istanbul

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

    Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

  2. Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

    Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

  3. Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

    Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

  4. Time to say new things

    Time to say new things

  5. Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

    Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter
Recommended
Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay

Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay
Turkish, German leaders and EU Council head to hold meeting shortly

Turkish, German leaders and EU Council head to hold meeting shortly
Turkish police detain 5 ISIL terror suspects

Turkish police detain 5 ISIL terror suspects
Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues

Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues
Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry

Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry
Turkey limiting public services for virus violators

Turkey limiting public services for virus violators
WORLD Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

More than 240 asylum seekers at a temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos have contracted coronavirus, the public health agency said on Sept. 21.    
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy increased in September, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Sept. 22. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş both drew in their Week 2 games at home, losing precious two points in the race.