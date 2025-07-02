Amazon Prime to introduce Mardin

MARDİN

The historical and natural wonders of the Turkish city of Mardin will be featured in the documentary series “The Wanderer,” set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in 137 countries.

Filming for “The Wanderer,” one of Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched travel programs, was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Türkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), in the central Artuklu district and Midyat.

Globally renowned historian Bettany Hughes and television presenter Alex Outhwaite took part in the filming. Officials from Mardin’s Directorate of Culture and Tourism also accompanied the production team.

The documentary aims to promote Mardin’s historical, cultural, and natural landmarks, with the goal of enhancing the city’s visibility in international tourism markets.

Additionally, in May, tour operators and travel agencies from Singapore and Malaysia visited Mardin through a collaboration between Turkish Airlines (THY) and the TGA, followed by a delegation from China in June.