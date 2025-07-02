Amazon Prime to introduce Mardin

Amazon Prime to introduce Mardin

MARDİN
Amazon Prime to introduce Mardin

The historical and natural wonders of the Turkish city of Mardin will be featured in the documentary series “The Wanderer,” set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in 137 countries.

Filming for “The Wanderer,” one of Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched travel programs, was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Türkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), in the central Artuklu district and Midyat.

Globally renowned historian Bettany Hughes and television presenter Alex Outhwaite took part in the filming. Officials from Mardin’s Directorate of Culture and Tourism also accompanied the production team.

The documentary aims to promote Mardin’s historical, cultural, and natural landmarks, with the goal of enhancing the city’s visibility in international tourism markets.

Additionally, in May, tour operators and travel agencies from Singapore and Malaysia visited Mardin through a collaboration between Turkish Airlines (THY) and the TGA, followed by a delegation from China in June.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

    Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

  2. Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  3. Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

    Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

  4. CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

    CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

  5. 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

    12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion
Recommended
‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ starts filming

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ starts filming
Türkiye returns cuneiform tablets to Iraq

Türkiye returns cuneiform tablets to Iraq
NASA eyes summer streaming liftoff on Netflix

NASA eyes summer streaming liftoff on Netflix
Senforock blends rock and symphony for over a decade

Senforock blends rock and symphony for over a decade
Most world heritage sites at risk of drought or flooding

Most world heritage sites at risk of drought or flooding
F1 delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit
WORLD Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on July 1 called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.  
ECONOMY 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿