Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its 'smartest' AI model

SAN FRANCISCO

OpenAI rival Anthropic has released what it said is its smartest artificial intelligence model to date, particularly when it comes to computer coding.

Along with Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the San Francisco-based company is making available in a limited research preview a digital "agent" called Claude Code tailored to be a tool for software developers.

Amazon-backed Anthropic described Claude Code as able to search and read code, edit files, run tests and more.

The release comes as AI companies are pushing out new products at a fast pace and with innovations quickly reproduced by rivals, often at a lower cost, raising concerns about finding a return on the massive investments.

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in late 2022, the race has been on to lead in a technology predicted to change the way people live and work.

The new AI model makes its debut as Anthropic works on finalizing a $3.5 billion funding round that values the startup at $61.5 billion in a huge leap from its prior valuation, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

AI models have moved beyond generating images, videos or written works to providing "agents" specializing in fields or tasks.

OpenAI released a version of ChatGPT about six months ago that shared its "thinking" process, but Anthropic followed that by enabling its Claude model to command computers as people do.

OpenAI responded with the recent release of its first AI agent called Operator with similar capabilities.

Amazon has invested a total of $8 billion in Anthropic, while Google-parent Alphabet has invested $2 billion in the startup.