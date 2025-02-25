Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its 'smartest' AI model

Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its 'smartest' AI model

SAN FRANCISCO
Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its smartest AI model

OpenAI rival Anthropic has released what it said is its smartest artificial intelligence model to date, particularly when it comes to computer coding.

Along with Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the San Francisco-based company is making available in a limited research preview a digital "agent" called Claude Code tailored to be a tool for software developers.

Amazon-backed Anthropic described Claude Code as able to search and read code, edit files, run tests and more.

The release comes as AI companies are pushing out new products at a fast pace and with innovations quickly reproduced by rivals, often at a lower cost, raising concerns about finding a return on the massive investments.

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in late 2022, the race has been on to lead in a technology predicted to change the way people live and work.

The new AI model makes its debut as Anthropic works on finalizing a $3.5 billion funding round that values the startup at $61.5 billion in a huge leap from its prior valuation, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

AI models have moved beyond generating images, videos or written works to providing "agents" specializing in fields or tasks.

OpenAI released a version of ChatGPT about six months ago that shared its "thinking" process, but Anthropic followed that by enabling its Claude model to command computers as people do.

OpenAI responded with the recent release of its first AI agent called Operator with similar capabilities.

Amazon has invested a total of $8 billion in Anthropic, while Google-parent Alphabet has invested $2 billion in the startup.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

    Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

  2. President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

    President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

  3. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  4. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

  5. Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

    Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks
Recommended
Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China

Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China
Musk gives federal workers another chance to justify jobs

Musk gives federal workers 'another chance' to justify jobs
Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye

Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye
Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase

Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase
Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan

Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan
WORLD Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution affirming Volodymyr Zelensky would remain the country's president during wartime.

ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿